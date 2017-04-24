Human rights commission to work with Halifax Regional Police on issue of police street checks

Halifax’s board of police commissioners passed a motion Monday that will see Halifax Regional Police work with the Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission on the issue of police street checks.

Data released by both Halifax Regional Police and Halifax RCMP in January showed black people are more than three times more likely than white people to be street checked.

Last month, the Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission received a letter from Michelle Williams, Robert Wright and Shawna Hoyte requesting a call for action against street checks and more information about the statistical data.

“We’ve been working very closely with the community and the people that wrote the letter in terms of what they wanted to see. This was very much on the top of their list,” said Christine Hanson, director and CEO of the human rights commission.

“They wanted to better understand the data and then afterwards they would like to just have an open conversation in an very constructive way to talk about how do we deal with whatever we find.”

After Monday’s meeting, Hanson said the next step is identifying an expert to review the police street check data.

The commission will be paying the costs of that analysis.

“It’s not easy (interpreting the data) but there are experts who have the ability to answer some of those questions for us and they can at least point out as well where there may be gaps in the information,” Hanson said.