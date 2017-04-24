Hayley Wickenheiser to receive honorary degree from Mount Saint Vincent University

Three notable Canadian women will be joining students at the Mount Saint Vincent University spring convocation next month to receive honorary degrees.

Haley Wickenheiser – considered one of the best female hockey players in the world – joined the Canadian Women’s National Hockey Team at age 15. Since then she has won five Olympic medals, won several championships and been named most valuable player at the 2002 and 2006 Olympics. Wickenheiser was appointed to the Order of Canada and, in 2015, was inducted into the Walk of Fame. One of her most significant community projects was the creation of the Canadian Tire Wickenheiser World Female Hockey Festival which offers a training experience to over 1,500 young female hockey players around the world annually.

Elizabeth Fountain graduated from Mount Saint Vincent University in 1979. Since then she has worked in the areas of law and business with her husband, Fred. Fountain, (and her family), has been a supporter of many community organizations such as the Laing House, Symphony Nova Scotia and the creation of the Fountain School of Performing Arts. She and her husband created the Stay Connected Mental Health Project in the wake of their son Alex’s death from suicide to improve collaboration among mental health service providers and includes university specific initiatives. To honor his memory and spirit, they also created the Alex Fountain Memorial Lecture at the University of King’s College where, yearly, the speakers are nominated and chosen by the students.

Gail Asper is president of The Asper Foundation which led the creation of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg. For the last 14 years, Asper has worked to develop the Canadian Museum for Human Rights. The Museum opened in Winnipeg in 2014. She has received awards for community service and holds honorary doctorates from the University of Manitoba, Carleton University, and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.