Not lovin' this: Woman charged with impaired driving after collision in drive-thru of Sackville McDonald's

A 27-year-old woman is facing impaired driving charges after crashing into another vehicle in the Lower Sackville McDonald’s drive-thru on Sunday.
In a media release, Halifax District RCMP said the incident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday morning. The driver of a 2013 Volkswagen Golf was waiting for their order when a 2015 Chevrolet truck ran into the back of the car.
The collision resulted in damage to both vehicles, but none of the occupants were injured.
The driver of the truck, who was from Mount Uniacke, faces impaired related charges after refusing to provide a breath sample. She will appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date.
Police encourage and remind citizens to call 911 immediately if you suspect someone is driving impaired. Your call could save someone's life.