Unsolved case of man fatally shot outside Halifax-area bar added to rewards program
Police say there are people who know what happened to John Fulton Newcombe on June 1, 2012.
A five-year-old unsolved murder case has been added to the province’s rewards program.
Around 2 a.m. on June 1, 2012, police responded to reports of a shooting at Winston’s Bar on Lacewood Drive and found 27-year-old John Fulton Newcombe on the sidewalk.
An autopsy revealed he died of a gunshot wound. Police say that Newcombe was shot in the parking lot after leaving the bar, and the shooter fled to Willett Street where he was picked up by a car.
Police believe Newcombe was the intended target of the shooting.
In a release issued on Monday, the province’s justice department announced that the killing was being added to its Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which can see up to $150,000 handed out to anyone sharing information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
"We can't imagine what John's loved ones have been going through for the past five years," Supt. Jim Perrin, officer-in-charge of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division for Halifax, said in a statement.
"Investigators have continued to actively investigate John's murder but one of the main obstacles they face is a lack of co-operation from people who know what happened. We hope that adding John's case to the rewards program will motivate someone to break the code of silence and come forward with what they know about his murder."