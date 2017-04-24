Jury in William Sandeson case sees video of interview, photos of text messages

The jury in William Sandeson’s first-degree murder watched video of his first police interview on Monday, and saw text messages that the Crown says contradict the statements he made in it.

Sandeson, a 24-year-old former Dalhousie University medical student, is accused of killing Taylor Samson, 22, a fellow Dalhousie student after a “drug deal gone bad” in Halifax on Aug. 15, 2015.

In Nova Scotia Supreme Court on Monday, the jury saw video of Sandeson’s interview with police three days later, on Aug. 18, 2015 – when Samson was a missing person, and Sandeson was a potential witness, not a suspect.

RCMP Sgt. Charla Keddy took the stand to introduce the video of herself speaking with Sandeson for more than an hour and a half. She described Sandeson as “very polite and cooperative.” In the video, Sandeson, dressed in a ball cap, shorts and a T-shirt, is calm and forthcoming with his answers to Keddy’s questions.

Sandeson denies having met up with Samson the night of Aug. 15, saying he last saw him on Aug. 13, when he was with him to sample some marijuana Samson was selling.

Sandeson tells Keddy he and Samson were supposed to meet Aug. 15 for a deal involving a small amount of marijuana, but Samson never showed up.

Sandeson had used a cellphone application called Nextplus to talk to Samson and plan this meet-up, but he told Keddy he’d deleted the app the day before “because he got nervous about selling marijuana.”

In the interview, he and Keddy leave the room – once to get Wi-Fi to download the app back onto his phone, and another time to let police photograph the messages. Those photographs were compiled in a book and given to the jury on Monday.

Keddy reviews some of the messages from the night of Aug. 15 in the video.

At 10:24 p.m., Samson texted Sandeson, “I’m out back of the building now.”

One minute later, Sandeson texts, “I’m walking out now.”

“I went out and there was no one there,” Sandeson tells Keddy in the interview.

The Crown said in its opening statement the jury would see surveillance video of Samson walking into Sandeson’s apartment carrying a large black duffel bag.

And the Crown told reporters Monday all of the messages, which Keddy didn’t have a chance to review at the time and were only briefly shown to media Monday, don’t back up what Sandeson told police.

“The text messages show a different state of affairs, we submit, than what was described to Sgt. Keddy during the interview,” Crown attorney Susan MacKay told reporters outside court.

The jury also heard Monday from three women who work at the small options home in Sackville where Sandeson worked in August 2015.

One of the three testified she worked with Sandeson on Aug. 16, 2015. That morning, she said he was coughing, and told her he’d been cleaning the night before and had inhaled some bleach.