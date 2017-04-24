Military helicopters to fly low across Nova Scotia this week, including American Black Hawk

Helicopters will be flying low throughout the province as part of a military exercise this week, the Canadian Forces said on Monday.

Nova Scotians may be able to see on Monday through Friday the Royal Canadian Air Force CH-146 Griffon helicopters, an RCMP ASTAR-350 helicopter, and UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from the United States flying overhead.

One Black Hawk helicopter has mounted sensors that resemble munitions but none of the aircraft are armed, a release said.