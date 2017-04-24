Military helicopters to fly low across Nova Scotia this week, including American Black Hawk
Canadian Forces says all part of military exercises that are happening.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Helicopters will be flying low throughout the province as part of a military exercise this week, the Canadian Forces said on Monday.
Nova Scotians may be able to see on Monday through Friday the Royal Canadian Air Force CH-146 Griffon helicopters, an RCMP ASTAR-350 helicopter, and UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from the United States flying overhead.
One Black Hawk helicopter has mounted sensors that resemble munitions but none of the aircraft are armed, a release said.
The helicopters are part of Exercise STAUNCH MAPLE 17, a consequence management exercise for government to practice their response to a significant national crisis.