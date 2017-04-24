No charges for Nova Scotia police officer accused of assaulting 'intimate partner'

The province’s independent Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) has determined there are no grounds to consider charges against a male police officer alleged to have assaulted his female intimate partner.

The RCMP referred the incident to SiRT on Feb. 3 after an allegation the male RCMP officer had assaulted his intimate partner in mid-January, 2017.

In a media release issued Monday, SiRT said its team interviewed two witness RCMP officers who were friends with the female. They indicated that on the evening of Feb. 2, while the three were together socially, the woman confidentially gave them information about an argument she had a few weeks earlier with the male officer.

She told them the male officer had grabbed her by the arms and shook her, causing bruising to her arms. A third witness officer gave information to SiRT, saying he had noticed the bruising, but the woman told him she did not know what caused it.

The woman was not prepared to be formally interviewed by SiRT. However, she did tell investigators that she had been drinking on the night the two officers spoke with her, and that she did not remember what she told the officers. She also denied ever being assaulted by the male officer.

The male officer did not provide a formal statement to SiRT. However, he did tell investigators that he did not grab the woman as alleged.

In its media release, SiRT said “in these circumstances, there is insufficient evidence to reasonably believe an offence was committed. Therefore, there are no grounds to consider any charges against the male police officer.”