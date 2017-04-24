Teen charged with stunting after police clock vehicle going 67 km/h over limit in Westphal

An 18-year-old male has been charged with stunting after he was clocked going 67 km/h over the speed limit on Sunday morning.

In a media release issued Monday, Halifax District RCMP said they witnessed a 2008 Mazda travelling 137 km/h in a 70 km/h zone on Highway 7 in Westphal shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The driver was charged with stunting and not having liability insurance. His license was also suspended for seven days and his vehicle was impounded. Police said he could also face a fine of up to $2,422.50.