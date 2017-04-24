Trial resumes for former student charged in death of university physics student

HALIFAX — A trial resumes today for a former Halifax medical student accused of first-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old physics student Taylor Samson.

William Sandeson was charged with first-degree murder on Aug. 20, 2015, four days after Samson was reported missing though his body has never been found.

Sandeson's lawyer says the accused killer is a model client who has been very involved in his case.

Eugene Tan says the 24-year-old received special permission to use a computer while on remand in prison so he could review case material.

In her opening address last week, Crown lawyer Susan MacKay said evidence will show that police detected DNA matching Samson's genetic profile on a gun and a bullet found in Sandeson's Halifax apartment.