The Y of it all: The YMCA development in Halifax and its hope for more community connection

Lorrie Turnbull is counting down the months.

Sidewalk closures and construction noise on the corner of South Park and Sackville streets is the norm these days, with the new John W. Lindsay YMCA in downtown Halifax set to open early in 2019.

Turnbull, the project director for the new YMCA facility, said on Monday she is looking forward to getting back into a dedicated building in the downtown core, to “just get to know our community again."

“It's a type of operation where it's really busy, you have thousands of people that you're engaged with and to not have that, it created quite a void,” said Turnbull.

By the time the new facility opens, there will have been a five-year gap without a YMCA and all the services it offers downtown.

In that time, some youth recreation programs and adult fitness programs have moved to the YMCA on Gottingen Street. The YMCA’s therapeutic programs are at the Nova Scotia Rehab Centre for now. Other programs have found temporary homes in places like church halls.

Turnbull said they’ll be busier than before at the new facility. They’re planning for between 6,500 to 8,000 members at the new facility. The old facility had 1,500 members.

“You also have your day users, your program participants that come in, so the number goes up from there," said Turnbull.

The former CBC and YMCA buildings were shuttered in 2014, demolished and the site was excavated. Construction of the building didn’t begin until earlier this year.

It took time for permits, permissions, approvals and funding to come through, said Brian Posavad, president and CEO of YMCA of Greater Halifax/Darmouth. Some people are getting impatient for the next chapter.

"I hear about it daily, 'When will we get it done?’” said Posavad.

The new YMCA will be the official recreation deliverer on the Halifax peninsula, providing things like children’s programs, health and wellness, and swimming lessons. They will also continue to provide immigration services sponsored by the province.

Posavad said he thinks it will become a community hub: there will be space for kids to play, community organizations to meet, and a fitness studio for classes like Zumba, yoga or spinning.

YMCA Centre of Community will have over 70,000 square feet of pools, indoor tracks, fitness areas, community spaces and a gymnasium. The building is a mixed-use development, with condos above the YMCA and 20,000 square feet of retail space.