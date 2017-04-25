'Let's just get 'er done:' Halifax council approves construction tenders for streetscaping

Work on the Argyle and Grafton streetscaping project is expected to begin in June after Halifax regional council approved a $5-million construction contract at its Tuesday meeting.

Council voted in favour of a staff recommendation to award the contract for $5,139,527 to Dexter Construction for the project that is intended to transform the two downtown streets into pedestrian-friendly “urban plazas.” It also voted to award contracts for consulting to Ekistics Plan + Design for $337,072 (including an increase of $31,368), and archaeological monitoring and reporting to Davis MacIntyre & Associates Ltd. for $6,373.

Given the project means the loss a patio season, some business owners on Argyle Street have lamented the timing of the project.

But Coun. Waye Mason said in council Tuesday that the message from the majority of business, and the Downtown Halifax Business Commission, was, “Let’s just get ‘er done.”

“There’s never a good time to have a big project like this happen,” he said. “It’s going to be a necessary thing that the businesses themselves have been asking for.”

He said he’s confident that municipal staff and the contractor on the project will work to mitigate the negative effects of the construction on businesses.

“I expect by September that we’re all going to be very glad this investment was made and we’re all going to be better for it,” he said.

Coun. David Hendsbee went so far as to tell business they should be happy they’re not being asked for more money because of the work.

“To those businesses along the area, they shouldn’t be complaining this time because we’re doing street improvements, and they’re lucky they don’t get a local improvement charge for the work being done,” he said.