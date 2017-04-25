The long and short of it: Halifax longboarders fulfill their need for speed amidst legal grey area

With spring’s arrival, members of the Halifax longboarding community are getting their boards out.

Different from skateboards, longboards are wider, more stable, and have more traction. Yet in the Motor Vehicle Act, longboards fall under the same category as skateboards. In the Act, two things are required of skateboarders: to wear a helmet and stay off the roads (with the exception of crosswalks).

The problem is that longboards are meant to go on roads – and they’re meant to go fast. David Matyas attributes the lack of legislation around longboarding to its obscurity in the province.

Longboarders frequent Citadel Hill because it falls under something of a grey zone. Halifax Regional Police jurisdiction ends at the gates at the bottom of the hill, so beyond that it’s in park security’s hands. But longboarders do not run into problems with park security as long as they are being safe and respectful, Matyas says.

“We’re not trying to hurt ourselves and we’re doing it as safely as possible,” says Matyas. Safety being a priority for him and the group, they actively ensure that they wear helmets and pads every time they go longboarding.

To reach speeds above 50 km/h while standing on a board barely a foot wide might not sound like everyone’s cup of tea, but the joy on Matyas’ face is evident.