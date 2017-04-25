Halifax holding public meeting on possible Almon Street bike lane

The Halifax municipality wants to hear feedback on a possible Almon Street bike lane.

The public engagement session will be next Wednesday, May 3 from 6:30- 8:30 p.m. in the Maritime Room at the Halifax Forum on the corner of Windsor and Almon streets, according to a HRM release.

The presentation will start at 7 p.m.

The municipality’s Active Transportation Priorities Plan said this bike lane would connect to others across the city, with the goal of creating a bike lane network.

An Almon Street lane could connect to existing bike lanes on Windsor Street, future bike lanes, and allow access to services, shopping and other neighbourhoods, the release said.

Information about the bike lane is available at www.halifax.ca/cycling/bikelanes.php.