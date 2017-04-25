Nova Scotia motorcyclist dies after collision with dog

A Nova Scotia man has died after a motorcycle collision involving a dog.

According to a release, on Monday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. Kings District RCMP responded to the scene in Medford.

Police said a 66-year-old Centreville man had been riding northeast on Medford Road when he struck and killed a dog that came from a nearby home.

The man suffered severe injuries. Paramedics brought the man to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The RCMP was assisted at the scene by the Canning Volunteer Fire Department. A collision expert attended the scene, and as a result the road was closed for several hours.