Nova Scotia motorcyclist killed after hitting dog near Medford
MEDFORD, N.S. — A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a dog in Nova Scotia.
RCMP say the 66-year-old driver hit the dog while driving near Medford in King's Country on Monday afternoon.
The dog was killed.
Police say the man from Centreville, N.S., was taken to hospital with severe injuries.
He was later pronounced dead.
