Police investigate alleged sexual assault in busy Halifax shopping area

Halifax police are investigating allegations that a woman was sexually assaulted as she walked in a busy shopping area Monday.

They say they were called to an area near a Winners store on Chain Lake Drive at about 4 p.m. after the woman said a man she didn't know approached her and began talking to her.

Police say the man tried to kiss the woman and sexually assaulted her over of her clothing before she broke free and ran away.

Police say the man was black with grey hair, appeared to be in his 60s and was wearing a blue jacket.