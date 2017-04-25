Woman sexually assaulted while walking in popular shopping strip: Halifax police

Police in Halifax say a stranger tried to kiss a woman and then sexually assaulted her in a popular shopping strip.

Halifax Regional Police say the incident happened in the area of Winners on Chain Lake Drive in the Bayers Lake Business Park on Monday around 4 p.m.

The victim was walking in the area when someone she didn’t know started talking to her.

“During the conversation the man attempted to kiss the female complainant and sexually assaulted her overtop of her clothing,” a police statement reads. “The female broke away from the man and ran to safety.”

The suspect is described as a black man, believed to be in his 60s, who was wearing a blue jacket and who had grey hair.