'Part of the community:' popular Centennial Arena in Halifax celebrates milestone 50th anniversary

A Halifax arena is celebrating its fiftieth anniversary this year, alongside a man who has shared 37 of those years and felt the spark of romance on the rink floor.

Stuart Poteri, general manager for the Centennial Arena in Fairview, got his start when he was just 18, giving out roller skates. His father, Jack Poteri, had managed the arena since it opened. Poteri loved the job so much that he asked his father if he could work there full-time.

Since then, he’s been meeting people, handling the ice, and now he’s running the arena with the help of his wife, Michelle, who works as the administrative assistant. The couple met rollerblading at the rink 37 years ago.

"It's not like coming to work, it's like coming in and having fun all day,” said Poteri.

On Wednesday afternoon, older couples bobbed their heads to the silvery sound of Frank Sinatra over the speakers during an open skate.

Poteri spends his days doing the ice, maintaining the community hub, and greeting people who come through, “letting them know that there's some somebody here that cares about them and wants to talk to them, not just coming in, taking their money, and getting out.”

Poteri knows the seniors who have been skating at the arena for years, and he sees Fairview’s kids grow up.

“You see them coming in when they're little ones and they come back as adults,” said Poteri.

From the beginning, Centennial Arena was a community project, he said. It was built in part with pledges from community members.

That community dedication to the arena continues today. In the alumni game last Sunday, each jersey said, "Centennial Arena: Part of the community for 50 years."

That pretty much sums it up, said Michelle Poteri: people are a part of Centennial Arena.