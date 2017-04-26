Halifax-area school placed on hold and secure while police investigate nearby complaint

A Halifax-area school was placed on lockdown for a few hours Wednesday in light of police investigating a nearby situation.

Around 12:30 p.m., Halifax RCMP responded to a complaint unrelated to the school in a wooded area near Eastern Passage Education Centre, said Cpl. Dal Hutchinson.

“I can’t get into the details just yet,” Hutchinson said around 3 p.m. “We’re still in the process of locating the suspects involved to determine what actually took place.”

He added police believe there at least two suspects involved, but could not say whether it was a weapons complaint specifically.

Hutchinson said they’ve determined there was no threat to students or the general public, and no one was injured.