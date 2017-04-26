Halifax-area high school students hope Indigenous acknowledgement could ‘cut down’ on ignorance

Daily acknowledgement of Mi’kmaq territory in Halifax schools could be a reality soon, and beyond the words of the acknowledgement, this means much more for Indigenous youth at Halifax schools.

“It’s a big deal, it’s a very big step in the right direction,” said Matthew Hughson, an Indigenous Grade 12 student at Millwood High School. His school has the highest percentage of Indigenous students in the Halifax Regional School Board – about 10 per cent.

School board members on Wednesday were set to discuss a proposal asking staff to bring back a report with more information around a Mi’kmaq acknowledgment be read out as part of morning announcements.

“It would mean a lot to me,” said Hughson, “It would definitely mean a lot to my friends and family. If it doesn’t open the door for conversation then we could review it later, but it’s worth the try.”

Another Indigenous Grade 12 student at Millwood, Kristen Carew, thinks the announcement means an educational opportunity to generate discussion about Indigenous history and heritage.

“Not only for us,” Carew said, “I feel like it’s more so for the general population so we can all come together. By acknowledging our land, maybe they’ll look more into it.”

While a step in the right direction, both Carew and Hughson agree it’s not enough. Hughson thinks there must be more opportunities for Indigenous students to exercise their traditional culture, so others can be exposed to it.

Carew and Hughson said they’ve been bullied because they identify as Indigenous. They agree that it is a common part of growing up Indigenous, and they’ve never met a self-identifying person that had only good experiences with the general population. They attribute that to a lack of education.

The daily acknowledgement, they said, could pave the road to properly educating others – something the two students take pride in. “By putting something like this in place, you’d cut down on the amount of ignorance,” said Hughson.

Jessica Dupuy is an Aboriginal student support worker at the school. She talks about about Indigenous issues with anyone who will listen. Carew says these conversations make her feel more legitimized in her identity as an Indigenous person.

Although she creates a positive environment, Dupuy said students have sometimes shied away because they deemed themselves “not Indigenous enough.”

Carew, Dupuy and Hughson carry physical reminders of their pride in their heritage daily. Carew wears a medicine pouch, Dupuy wears a necklace, and Hughson wears a ring. They carry these accessories so that if anyone asks about them, it opens an opportunity for conversation about Indigenous culture.