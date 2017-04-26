Not Just Numbers: Bringing stories behind the census to life in Halifax

How much can you really guess about someone based on their name, birthdate and where they were born?

Not very much.

That’s the premise behind the ‘Not Just Numbers’ game/event coming to the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 this weekend.

Based on the popular escape room game concept, the interactive event is intended to highlight the shortcomings of the census.

“We were approached by a young researcher who had done all of this research on the census…and he wanted to present it in the form of a workshop,” said Gracia Dyer Jalea, founding executive director of Toronto’s Ward Museum.

Wanting to open up the conversation to a broad group, not just academics and historians, the museum created an interactive game to share the research in an engaging format.

Halifax is one of several cities where 'Not Just Numbers: Representation in the Canadian Census' is being presented in time for Canada 150.

“The census to begin with is a very important document,” said Dyer Jalea.

“It is used by historians to kind of frame our national narrative, and we want to show how there are gaps within that historical record, how there is a lot of guesswork involved in history and just to get people to think critically about the census.”

Participants are seated with a group and given an envelope with three basic facts about a person represented in a Canadian census.

“You’re meant to answer questions about who that person was and of course it is a very uncomfortable situation,” she said. “How much can you guess with only three facts?”

The second envelope contains the actual census entry, which allows participants a further glimpse into the person’s life. Family members, community, who they were living with.

“The third envelope is everything you would never find in a census so letters, photos maps, newspaper articles if there are any, literature,” Dyer Jalea explained.

“All of the entries have been selected to trump what you would have thought based on that first envelope. The exercise is also hoping to challenge people’s preconceptions and their personal biases and prejudices.”