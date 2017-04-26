Nova Scotia has 118 doctor vacancies, needs 100 a year for next decade: group

HALIFAX — A group representing physicians in Nova Scotia says the province is dealing with a doctor shortage that is more acute than it has been in years and will only get worse as the population ages.

Nancy MacCready-Williams of Doctors Nova Scotia says there are 118 doctor vacancies throughout the province and that 1,300 of the 2,400 physicians currently practising are over the age of 50.

MacCready-Williams, speaking today before the legislature's public accounts committee, says the key will be a steady and consistent recruitment of doctors to replace physicians due to retire.

The Physician Resource Plan, developed with Doctors Nova Scotia, says the province needs to recruit 100 doctors a year for the next decade to deal with retirements and an aging population with increasingly complex medical needs.

Dr. Jeanne Ferguson, a geriatric psychiatrist, said the lack of doctors is being sharply felt at hospitals in Cape Breton, which is short vascular and thoracic surgeons, geriatricians, infectious disease specialists and psychiatrists.