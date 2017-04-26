Support for Nova Scotia Liberals dips 15 percentage points in new poll

As speculation of a spring election call later this week continues to build, new numbers show support for the Nova Scotia Liberals taking a big dip in the polls in the last quarter.

The quarterly Atlantic Matters poll from MQO Research, out Wednesday, shows 43 per cent of decided or leaning voters polled earlier this month said they’d vote for the Liberals if an election was held today, compared to 58 per cent in January – a decline of 15 percentage points.

The Liberals are still in the lead, but Jamie Baillie's Progressive Conservatives and Gary Burrill's NDP are each up six percentage points to 27 per cent and 24 per cent, respectively. Support for the Green Party among decided or leaning voters was also up, by one point to three per cent.

The percentage of those polled who said they were undecided is down slightly from January, from 30 per cent to 27 per cent.

Ratings of Premier Stephen McNeil’s leadership are down as well, from a mean of 5.1 out of 10 in January to a mean of 4.7 out of 10 in April.