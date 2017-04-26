Police search for missing Nova Scotia woman after burned car found

Police in Cape Breton are searching for a missing woman after her burned car was found.



According to a Cape Breton Regional Police release, officers are currently searching a wooded area off Cossitt Heights Drive in Sydney, with the the assistance of Cape Breton Ground Search and Rescue as part of a missing person investigation.

Police are looking for Debbie Ann Hutchinson, 59, of Sydney. Hutchinson was reported missing on April 24 by her family, who have not been able to make contact with her.

She was last seen on April 14.

On Tuesday, police said the investigation led officers to a burned vehicle in Cossitt Heights, which they say belongs to Hutchinson.

While there is nothing specific to indicate foul play, police are trying to determine what happened leading up to the vehicle fire.

Hutchinson is described as 5’0, and about 95 pounds with brown eyes and greying hair.