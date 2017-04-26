'Cheap and fake:' Tender for work on Halifax Town Clock ticks off heritage group

A tender call for work on Halifax’s iconic Citadel Hill town clock has ticked off the Heritage Trust of Nova Scotia.

At issue is the plan to replace the clock’s existing wood columns and cornices with fibre reinforced plastic and its wooden windows with aluminum clad windows.

“Basically these are materials that would not have been in the original structure and which will appear very cheap and fake,” said Andrew Murphy of the Heritage Trust of Nova Scotia.

“It’s about respect for our heritage. The town clock would be in the top 20 or 30 iconic buildings in Canada and it’s owned by the federal government. You would think that they would want to maintain it in an authentic fashion.”

The heritage group sent a letter to Parks Canada officials on Monday. They’re requesting specifications for that portion of the project be reviewed and redefined before the contracts are awarded

The tender closes on May 4.

“The federal government is spending very, very many millions on the Parliament buildings at Parliament Hill. Nobody is suggesting there that they replace it with concrete and mactac,” Murphy said.

“One can always do something cheaper, but whether it’s appropriate or not is an entirely different matter…It’s an iconic tourism beacon for our region so we should probably make sure it looks good.”

Murphy said federal guidelines are in place for the restoration of historic buildings, which makes his group question the call for inauthentic materials.

“It’s not like this is a very usual thing that historic buildings have to be maintained and brought along, so it’s just an unusual departure to see them going with these materials,” he said.

“In Nova Scotia we have craftsmen who know how to make those columns and know how to make those windows just like they made them hundreds of years ago. It’s too bad they’re not getting the work, that the work is going to manufacturers outside of the region.”