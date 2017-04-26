News / Halifax

Three kids taken to hospital after collision between school bus and truck: Halifax police

The RCMP say the driver of the pick-up truck was also injured after he drove into the back of the bus.

Three children were taken to hospital after a collision between a school bus and a truck in the Halifax region.

The RCMP say around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday a truck rear-ended the bus with school children onboard on Highway No. 7 at Oyster Pond.

Three children, plus the driver of the truck, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to hospital.

The section of highway was closed to traffic for about two hours. Police say they are still investigating to determine the cause.

