Police say firearm resulting in lockdown at Halifax-area school was a BB gun

Police in Halifax say a youth was arrested after a weapons complaint led to a lockdown situation at an Eastern Passage school.

The RCMP say around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday they received a complaint of two youths in a wooded area near Eastern Passage Education Centre, with one of the teens having a handgun.

One of the male youths was found and arrested at the school, which police say was put into a lockdown situation.

Police say they have determined the weapon in question was a BB gun. They also say they have identified the second youth and they are continuing to investigate.