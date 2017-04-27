Police say firearm resulting in lockdown at Halifax-area school was a BB gun
The RCMP say they received a complaint of two youths in a wooded area, with a weapon.
Police in Halifax say a youth was arrested after a weapons complaint led to a lockdown situation at an Eastern Passage school.
The RCMP say around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday they received a complaint of two youths in a wooded area near Eastern Passage Education Centre, with one of the teens having a handgun.
One of the male youths was found and arrested at the school, which police say was put into a lockdown situation.
Police say they have determined the weapon in question was a BB gun. They also say they have identified the second youth and they are continuing to investigate.
A release issued by the RCMP Thursday made no mention of any charges.