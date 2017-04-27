The Social Shift: Halifax trio to embark on cross-Canada road trip documenting social enterprise

There’s a shift going on in Canada business, and it’s a shift towards the good, according to a group of Halifax documentarians embarking on a nationwide adventure to show you how.

Three fourths of the crew behind The Social Shift documentary – video producing twins Meaghan and Marie Wright and social activist Joseph Huyer – leave in just over a week to fly to the west coast, and meet up with Kevin Courtney, a Toronto videographer.

When they get there, they’re going to buy a camper van and hit the road, stopping in Vancouver, Calgary, Saskatoon, Regina, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. They hope to interview a few people at every stop, including social entrepreneurs, cultural promoters, professors, students, and even Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

On the long drives between stops, they’ll shoot themselves reflecting on what they’ve seen and heard, along with weekly vlogs for social media.

And when they get back to Halifax, they’ll have filmed a documentary about social enterprise across Canada, and the millennial generation’s relationship with business.

“It’s the shift from traditional business to social enterprise, through the perspective of three young people,” Meaghan said.

“Instead of having the documentary like, this is social enterprise and these are people that are doing it, it’s like, come follow us as we teach you what this whole sector is about,” Marie said.

Of course, we can’t watch the documentary yet, so what is social enterprise?

“It’s mixing real impact, real value – whether that’s environmentally or culturally or socially – with business,” Marie said.

The twins got the idea for the film when they started working for Halifax-based Common Good Solutions (CGS), an organization that helps start, grow and connect social enterprises – “businesses for the good.” Last summer, they travelled Nova Scotia talking to social entrepreneurs, and making short videos to tell their stories. Huyer met the twins through his father, CGS’s founder, and got involved in the project to satisfy his “urge to do good.”

The twins said they were blown away by the realization that business doesn’t have to be, as Meaghan put it, “cut throat, make money, scale up, exit strategies and all that stuff.”

“As recent business grads, not learning anything about social enterprise, I didn’t even knowing what it meant – I thought it had something to do with social media, literally,” Meaghan said.

They believe their generation “demands” a better connection between work and social good, and they want to expose social enterprise to that generation.

“Millennials in general, they find their values aren’t aligned with a lot of the big corporations or companies they’re working for,” Marie said. “This is a way of finding personal fulfillment.”

The three said they’ve been told their cross-country docu-tour idea is “quite ambitious,” or they should just stick to Nova Scotia, but they’re not easily swayed.

“We’re in the business of doing,” Huyer said. “You just find something and you go at it and you do it. You just give ‘er.”

CGS and St. FX University – where the twins and Courtney went to school – have signed on as sponsors, and they’ve launched a crowdfunding page on FundRazr that’s already raised more than $6,000.

When the documentary is complete, the plan is to enter it into film festivals, and ultimately have it added to business school curricula across the country.