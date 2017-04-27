Halifax jury shown handgun, bullets in William Sandeson trial

In court Thursday, the jury in the first-degree murder trial for William Sandeson saw the handgun on which the Crown has said that DNA matching Taylor Samson’s was found.



Halifax Regional Police Sgt. Sandra Johnston took the stand Thursday morning in the trial in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

She was working as a forensic identification officer in August 2015, when Sandeson, now 24, is accused of killing Taylor Samson, 22.

The jury was shown a book of Johnston’s photos, along with video she took at the scene, and some of the items she seized there when she was processing the scene on Aug. 19, 2015.

One of those items was a black and silver Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun. Johnston testified that the handgun was stained with what appeared to be blood when she seized it.

The jury of seven women and seven men also saw bullets seized at the scene: a box of live American Eagle brand 9mm rounds with two missing, one live 9mm round taken from the clip that was in the handgun, and a bullet taken out of the window casing in the kitchen of Sandeson’s apartment at 1210 Henry St.

Johnston also showed the jury the piece of the window casing from which the bullet was found, a stained piece of fabric cut out of a chair from the kitchen, and stained floorboards ripped up in the kitchen.

Among the photos shown to the jury was one of a backpack containing more than $2,000 wet with what appeared to be blood. Johnston testified the bag emitted a strong, distinct smell.

“I can best associate it with decomposition,” she testified.

Johnston’s photos also showed staining and splatter from what appeared to her to be blood in several areas of the kitchen and bathroom of the apartment.

In her videos, there was no shower curtain visible in the bathroom, and Johnston testified there wasn’t one.