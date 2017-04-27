Halifax mayor 'surprised' new outpatient health centre will be in Bayers Lake

Halifax's mayor says he was "surprised" by the province's decision to put a new outpatient health centre in a suburban business park.

Mike Savage said the city was not involved in developing the site for the new outpatient clinic of Halifax's QEII hospital.

The health centre is slated to be built in Bayers Lake and will replace some of the services offered at the problem-plagued Victoria General hospital downtown.

Savage said he believes in a so-called distributed healthcare model, and that not everybody should have to go downtown for their health care.

Still, he said the location of the new health centre in Bayers Lake presents some "challenges" for the municipality.