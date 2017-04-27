New Halifax musical tell story of Jewish gay men in WWII concentration camps

Creating Kamp was a balancing act, Garry Williams and Jamie Bradley agree.

The musical simultaneously funny and tragic as it follows a group of homosexual men, most from the entertainment industry, secretly start a cabaret in their barracks to briefly escape the horrors of concentration camp life. The Halifax men have been working on an original musical for two years.

The idea was sparked when Williams, who has written the music and lyrics, visited Sachsenhausen, a concentration camp site north of Berlin and found a book about homosexual men in the concentration camp.

Even though he knew a lot about the Holocaust, he had never heard anything about homosexual men in concentration camps. The book referred to “cultural evenings” that were put on by the men in their isolation block. The descriptions and pictures inspired him.

“I saw them dancing, saw their paintings, saw their amateur theatre productions and thought, 'This is a stage piece with music.' And now it's becoming one,” said Williams.

The name “Kamp” refers both the concentration camp and “camp,” an over the top aesthetic favoured by queer performers, “the kind of self-irony that delights in what is kitschy,” said Williams.

The pair was inspired by the snippets of remaining song books and pictures that remain of the shows. Not much remains. Documents and stories have been lost or remained untold because homosexuality was still criminalized after World War II.

Approaching the horrors of the Holocaust this way was like walking a tightrope sometimes, said Bradley.

“We had to pick just the right things and just enough to show these characters are going through absolutely terrible times, enough so when they rehearse their cabaret and their songs, there is that release for those characters and for the audience,” said Bradley.

So far the reception has been very positive. Earlier this week, the cast of Kamp performed a few selections for Holocaust Remembrance Day at the Halifax Central Library. At the event there were Holocaust survivors, children of Holocaust survivors and other members of Halifax Jewish community.

“People we spoke to at least were surprised that they were allowed to laugh, that it was genuinely funny, and that they were allowed to cry. They really were moved,” said Williams.

Williams and Bradley hopes that their story that resonates with gay and straight people, and informs about both the past and to bring light to state-sanctioned violence that continues to happen today to minorities.

"I'm very interested in when theatre can be informative and entertaining,” said Williams. “I feel excited that potentially we're creating something that can be a so-called fun evening out, while it's an extremely challenging, difficult and educational night out."