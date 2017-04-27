Halifax police on scene of suspicious death in Dartmouth
The body of a person was found Thursday afternoon in a home on Farquharson Street.
Halifax police are currently at the scene of a suspicious death in Dartmouth, but few details have been released.
According to a release, Halifax Regional Police responded to a sudden death call at a home on Farquharson Street at about 1:09 p.m. Thursday.
The responding officers found a dead person inside, but the gender and age haven't been released yet pending family notification.
Investigators in the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division are in the early stages of the case looking into this suspicious death, and Forensic Identification Officers were processing the scene Thursday evening.