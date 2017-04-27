Halifax police search for missing Bedford man

Halifax police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Bedford man.

Troy Richter, 40, was last seen on Sunday at about 4:30 p.m. walking in the area of Rocky Lake Drive in Bedford. According to a Halifax Regional Police release, he was reported missing on Tuesday.

Richter is described as a white man, about 5’7”, medium build, with chin-length brown hair and hazel eyes. There is no description of his clothing.

Police say there is nothing to suggest that Richter has met with foul play, but police are concerned for his well-being.