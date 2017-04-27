Harry Potter drinks, flamenco, Globetrotters and more: Five things to do in Halifax this weekend

Potter pints: Hogwarts fans finally have a chance to step into the magical world of Harry Potter, thanks to Good Robot Brewing Company’s upcoming Night at the Hog’s Head event from 6 p.m.- midnight this Sunday. Enjoy plotting with fellow Dumbledore’s Army members in whispers, while nursing a limited Butterbeer on tap from the Robie Street location. Make sure to bring your favourite cloak for a costume contest, and even channel your inner Ginny during a Quidditch match. Accio beer!

Unique theatre: A lesser-known piece of local history will be brought to life this weekend by the Xara Choral Theatre in their new piece The Hours Turn to Nothing, written in collaboration with internationally acclaimed author Ami McKay (The Birth House, The Virgin Cure, The Witches of New York). The work explores the role midwives, nurses, and women from the Maritimes and northern U.S. played in the aftermath of the Halifax Explosion, when nearly all pregnant women living within range of the explosion went into spontaneous labour from the force of the blast -regardless of the gestational age of their unborn children. Conducted by Christina Jarvis Murray, shows take place Friday at 8 p.m., and two Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. at St. Matthew’s United Church on Barrington Street. Tickets are $22.15-$27.40, and available at www.xara.ca.

Flamenco fiesta: In honour of International Dance Day, Flamenco Nights at the Seahorse presents La Azulita this Saturday night with a Spanish extravaganza at the Gottingen Street bar. There will flamenco, sangria, tapas and live music all night long. Dancers include Megan "La Azulita" Matheson-Hamilton, Annie Fortin, Karen Staples, Linda Palmer and Sandra Tziporah with live music by Lisa Myers, Daniel MacNeil, Joyce Saunders and Bob Sutherby. The event promises twirling skirts, coiling wrists, and stomping feet - a performance you won't want to miss. Tickets are $16 at MariaOsende.com or $18 at the door, which opens at 7 p.m. The show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Family fun: Kids, parents and people of all ages are invited to check out the Family Connects Expo in Halifax this Sunday at the World Trade and Convention Centre. The expo is a fun environment for anyone to explore family-related businesses and services, try healthy snacks, and take a break in the Re-Connect Zone where the children are free to play around. There’s also interactive entertainers, and a quieter rest area for smaller babies. The event runs 12-5 p.m. at the Argyle Street space, and tickets are available at the door or online at familyconnectsexpo.com: $5 per person, or $15 for family of 4-6.