Liberals 'out of time' on Nova Scotia wilderness protection promise: advocate

As the province awaits an election announcement, Raymond Plourde believes the Liberal government will fail to fulfill their promise of protecting 13 per cent of Nova Scotia’s wilderness.

Plourde, the Ecology Action Centre’s Wildness Coordination, is “tremendously disappointed” with the provincial government.

“We know they're well under, and they've run out of time,” said Plourde on Thursday.

“We met with government officials. We're told over the years, we were assured repeatedly, 'We're working on it. Don't worry. We're going to get there, we're committed to this, no problem.' And here we are."

The province currently sits at 12.39 per cent, short by 33,700 hectares.

Plourde said was told about some recent additions in March, which were “underwhelming.”

"A couple of new wilderness areas and a handful of small nature reserves were protected,” said Plourde. “It was a pitiful advancement. It was a tiny percentage."

This is not just Nova Scotia’s problem, said Plourde. It’s part of a global effort to help the “dramatic decline of biodiversity.”

“We have an ever-growing list of endangered species, so protecting habitat is absolutely key."

In the last days of 2015, the province reached their previous goal of 12 per cent. Since then, they’ve had “very little progress to show since 2015,” said a press release.

"There's all these areas that have been waiting for years, they've been identified for years, and the only reason we can surmise that they didn't get through is from lack of political will," said Plourde.