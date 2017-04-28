'Bridging the gap:' Autism Works Entrepreneurship program building businesses and confidence

A Saint Mary’s University student-led project that helps adults on the autism spectrum to succeed as entrepreneurs is garnering national attention.

The Autism Works Entrepreneurship program is an initiative of the university’s Enactus Canada team. Since its inception in February, 2016, it has grown to include 18 entrepreneurs in five provinces and is up for a national award in Vancouver next week after winning the Enactus Canada regional competition.

“It is a consulting platform at its base core,” explained Ross Arsenault, co-president of Enactus Saint Mary’s.

“It’s bridging the gap between individuals on the autism spectrum and helping them achieve their entrepreneurial goals, to get them in the position where they’ll succeed as entrepreneurs as opposed to being left with minimal support.”

Arsenault said the program grew out of an existing Enactus Saint Mary’s initiative called Access Ability. Seeing how well that program worked, the student team was approached by Autism Nova Scotia and its partners.

“Nova Scotia as a whole is one of the stronger communities for supporting individuals on the autism spectrum but there’s still an 85 per cent unemployment rate for adults with autism so entrepreneurship is a key aspect,” Arsenault said.

One of the things the team noticed was their clients, whose professions range from plumber to baker, often undersell themselves. Arsenault said despite being exceptional at what they do, some were only charging one-quarter the going rate for their services.

“It’s down to building confidence within them to say ‘I am worth this, I do have a valuable service that people will want,’” he explained.

This past January, team member Tapiwa Rabwi travelled across the country to meet with Enactus members at other universities to franchise the model.

The consultation program now has 10 clients at Saint Mary’s and eight spread out across four other provinces.

“It keeps growing week after week as we keep getting more entrepreneurs hearing about this program and getting inspired and saying ‘Yeah, I want to be a part of this program because I want people to support me who are able to help me,’” Rabwi explained.

“We’ve really been able to fill a gap in the market that really doesn’t cater to entrepreneurs especially because there are a lot of different supports out there but they don’t do the one-on-one personalized tailored consulting that we deliver. And that’s the real missing key.”

Members of the Saint Mary’s Enactus University team behind Autism Works Entrepreneurship will attend the 2017 Enactus Canada National Exposition from May 9-11.

While they’d like to take home the national award, Rabwi said they’re happy for the national exposure and the chance to share details of the program with a national audience.