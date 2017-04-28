Girl charged with stabbing another 16-year-old girl in her Halifax home

One teen has been charged after police say the young female forced her way into a Halifax home and stabbed a 16-year-old girl.

Halifax Regional Police said the victim's mother called 911 around 6:30 p.m. Thursday and later told investigators the 16-year-old accused forced her way in, ‘then assaulted and stabbed her 16-year-old daughter."

The incident happened in the 3500 block of Robie Street. The girls’ injuries don’t appear to be life threatening.

Police went on to say in a statement they located and arrested the 16-year-old accused at another Halifax residence a short time later, and found a knife.