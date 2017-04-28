News / Halifax

Girl charged with stabbing another 16-year-old girl in her Halifax home

Police say the accused forced her way into the residence and assaulted the victim.

One teen has been charged after police say the young female forced her way into a Halifax home and stabbed a 16-year-old girl.

Halifax Regional Police said the victim's mother called 911 around 6:30 p.m. Thursday and later told investigators the 16-year-old accused forced her way in, ‘then assaulted and stabbed her 16-year-old daughter."

The incident happened in the 3500 block of Robie Street. The girls’ injuries don’t appear to be life threatening.

Police went on to say in a statement they located and arrested the 16-year-old accused at another Halifax residence a short time later, and found a knife.

The accused has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

