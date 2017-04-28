Police in Nova Scotia looking for missing man who could be in Montreal or B.C.

Police in Nova Scotia are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 47-year-old man.

RCMP say in a news release that John Dwayne Anderson was last seen in late January in Middleton, where he was visiting with family. He was reported missing on March 30.

Anderson is described as a 6’4” tall white man, weighing 194 lbs. When he was last seen, he was wearing a three-quarter length dark winter coat, a black and blue backpack and black sneakers.

Police say Anderson might be in Montreal or British Columbia, and they do not suspect foul play.