Police say 16-year-old girl forced way into house, assaulted and stabbed teen

HALIFAX — Police in Halifax say a 16-year-old girl is facing several charges after allegedly stabbing another teenage girl in her home.

They say they were called to a home on Robie Street at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday after a teenage girl allegedly forced her way into a home.

The mother of the 16-year-old victim says a girl they knew assaulted and stabbed her daughter.

Police say her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

They arrested the suspect at her Halifax home, where a knife was recovered.