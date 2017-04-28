Police say 16-year-old girl forced way into house, assaulted and stabbed teen
A
A
Share via Email
HALIFAX — Police in Halifax say a 16-year-old girl is facing several charges after allegedly stabbing another teenage girl in her home.
They say they were called to a home on Robie Street at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday after a teenage girl allegedly forced her way into a home.
The mother of the 16-year-old victim says a girl they knew assaulted and stabbed her daughter.
Police say her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
They arrested the suspect at her Halifax home, where a knife was recovered.
She was being held to face charges of assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon dangerous.