Advocacy group calling for landlords across Nova Scotia to need licenses

Nova Scotia ACORN wants landlords across the province to require licenses, similar to those of restaurants.

The organization launched a province wide tenants survey on Sunday, which will run until June 30, to gain a better understanding of some of the problems renters face with both their landlords and rental units.

ACORN said in a press release that they hope the findings of the survey will motivate the provincial government to step up and address the problems with housing across the province, identifying the core problems and finding a solution – which they believe could be a mandatory landlord licence.

The licences, which would be required to own and operate a rental property anywhere in the Halifax Regional Municipality, would subject buildings to inspections, both scheduled and unscheduled to insure that the location meets the standards set out in by-law M-200, respecting standards for residential occupants.

If the landlord failed to meet these standards, they would be penalized.

The survey covers topics including pest problems, a building’s physical conditions, and a landlord’s responsiveness to tenant requests and can be found on the organizations website.

Questions from the survey include:

- Have you ever experienced a lack of heat in your building during the winter?

- Have you ever had problems in getting repairs done in your building?

- Do you feel threatened when dealing with the landlord?