Police in Nova Scotia town call death of young woman suspicious
The victim was found in medical distress and later died in hospital.
Police in Nova Scotia are investigating the suspicious death of a 22-year-old woman.
Bridgewater Police Service said they were called to Marie Avenue in the town on Friday after the victim was found in ‘medical distress,’ a statement said.
The woman was taken to South Shore Regional Hospital where she later died.
“The death was deemed suspicious and is currently being investigated by Bridgewater Police in conjunction with the Medical Examiner’s Office,” a statement said. ”Police are awaiting the results of an autopsy.”