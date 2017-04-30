News / Halifax

Body of man found at Bedford shoreline: Halifax police

Police are still trying to identify victim but don't believe his death is suspicious.

Halifax police say they found a dead body at a shoreline in Bedford on Sunday morning.

In a release, police say the body of a man was found at 6:30 a.m. in the area of Shore Drive and Hatchery Lane.

Police are still trying to make a positive ID of the victim, and to contact family members.

“Police are not treating this death as suspicious at this time,” a statement said.

