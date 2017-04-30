Halifax Heroes: Dartmouth girl, grandmother, take action to clean up our city

This is one A-plus project.

Darlene Brennan and her seven-year-old granddaughter Shea are celebrating Canada 150 by pledging to pick up 150 bags of garbage during their walks back from the young girl’s school.

“It occurred to me that when Canada turned 100 back in 1967, I was teenager and it was very popular for people to have centennial projects,” said Brennan.

“At the same time, in the late winter, we saw garbage laying around and I was planning a day in Shea's March Break we could do a pick up, as well as on Earth Day. That's when it came together: why not combine the projects?"

Shea was on board. The seven-year-old said she wanted to be part of the project too and make the outdoors cleaner.

Since then, Shea and her grandmother have picked up 33 bags of garbage on their walks home from Shea’s school along Critchon Steet in Darmouth.

“We carry a bag along with us wherever we go and if we happen to see something we'll pick it up,” said Brennan. “We're sort of in the habit now.”

Depending on the weather, they try to pick up a shopping bag of garbage each day they walk home. When they get to Shea’s house, her granddaughter marks it off on their Canadian parks calendar. They’ve also decided to make a chart to keep track of their progress.

Brennan has also enjoying spending time with her granddaughter.

“Since I've retired this fall, I spend these four afternoons a week with her and it's just great,” said Brennan. “She's very keen as well. She learned about the environment in school and she's very pleased to be part of this."

Though it doesn’t look like they’ll reach their goal by Canada day, Brennan is pretty certain that they’ll get their 150 bags.

"Shea is very competitive so I think she's determined that we're going to do it,” said Brennan.

Brennan’s motivation is to do her small part to make the neighbourhood a bit nicer for everyone.

“I live near Lake Banook and I walk along there often,” said Brennan. “It's sad to see litter coming down into the lake and effecting the birds and the wildlife."

Despite this, Brennan has been encouraged by the clean-up she’s seen around the city since they began the project.

“It's good to see the trash disappearing. We were very pleased after earth day with the clean-up that had gone on around the city,” said Brennan.

Brennan is going to bring the project to some other parts of Canada this summer.

“We plan on being in Ottawa for Canada day celebrations so I'm sure we'll have some opportunities to help clean up a bit there as well,” said Brennan. “I'll be visiting Newfoundland in June so we'll take it through as much of Canada as we can."