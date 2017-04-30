Suspects sought after man attacked inside Halifax hotel room

A man was roughed up inside a Halifax hotel room on the weekend.

Halifax Regional Police say officers were called to the Chebucto Inn on Lady Hammond Road around 8 a.m. Saturay in relation to an assault.

The victim, a 39-year-old man, told police he was attacked by men he didn’t know.

“The man was invited into a room at the Inn and the assault took place inside, with the men leaving in a car shortly thereafter,” a statement from Halifax Regional Police says.