Meet Jaimie Baillie: Veteran Tory leader takes second kick at election can

HALIFAX — Name: Jamie Baillie

Party: Progressive Conservative Party

Age: 51

Hometown: Truro, N.S.

Job before politics: A chartered accountant, he worked as a senior partner at human resources consulting firm Robertson Surrette; vice-president of finance for CitiGroup Properties; chief of staff to former premier John Hamm; and president of Credit Union Atlantic.

Leadership history: Elected leader in August 2010; was first elected to the legislature in an October 2010 byelection in Cumberland South.

Notable moment: Lost 2013 campaign, but brought the party back to second place with 10 seats after it fell to third when the NDP swept to power in 2009.

Spotted in his office: A small print of the late U.S. president John F. Kennedy sits next to a baseball signed by former Red Sox and Expos lefthander Bill "Spaceman" Lee.