Meet Stephen McNeil: Liberal leader looks for second straight majority

HALIFAX — Name: Stephen McNeil

Party: Liberal

Age: 52

Hometown: Upper Granville, N.S.

Job before politics: Operated appliance repair business in Bridgetown, N.S., for 15 years.

Leadership history: Chosen leader in 2007; won his district in 2003 and 2006.

Notable moment: In 2013 election, he brought the Liberals back to power after 14 years, returning the party to its glory years of the 1990s by winning 33 seats in the 51-seat legislature.

Spotted in his office: A photograph of late U.S. president John F. Kennedy, though McNeil says he is a bigger fan of Bobby Kennedy.