Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil poised to call provincial election

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil is expected to call a provincial election later today.

According to a post on Fisheries Minister Keith Colwell's Facebook page, the public is invited to attend an "election announcement and rally" with the premier and Halifax-area candidates at 1:30 p.m. at the Lebanese Cultural Centre in Halifax.

McNeil is expected to drop the writ after a formal meeting with Lieut.-Gov. J.J. Grant at Government House in Halifax.

A Liberal election ad that was mistakenly released Friday said voters would be going to the polls on May 30.

The Liberals will be seeking their second consecutive mandate from voters after winning power in 2013.

Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie officially kicked off his campaign Saturday, saying voters have paid the price for the McNeil government's belt-tightening fiscal policies, adding if elected premier he plans to invest in the province's workers.