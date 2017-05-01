A way to 'give back:' Halifax trans student launches clothing line with some proceeds going to charity

After toying with shirt designs for years, Kenny Cooley’s idea for Sacred Clothing hit him like a lightning bolt.

Cooley, a local high school student, gained international media attention last year for being the first trans player on his Halifax West football team, and recently put out a wish to meet Ellen DeGeneres for his birthday although that hasn’t come through yet.

Now at Lockview High School, Cooley said his current co-op placement at a screen printing business, plus the months of support from Haligonians, inspired him to launch a clothing line where part of the proceeds go to a different local charity every month.

“I decided to do this as kind of a way to say thank you, and to give back - and also that’s how I was brought up, you treat others the way you’d like to be treated,” Cooley said on Monday.

“This is my way of saying ‘this is how you supported me, this is how I’m going to support you.”

An interest in clothing design was sparked in Grade 10 during a tech class screen printing project, Cooley said, and even though they didn’t end up making their own shirts he’s kept designing over the last couple of years.

But none of the ideas really clicked until a month ago, when Cooley said he created a Zeus with a “hipster” spin.

“I’m half Greek, and that’s where the name Sacred comes from as well,” Cooley said about the image depicting the king of the gods, an ancient lightning-bolt throwing devotional figure the Greeks thought worth of sacrifices.

The Sacred name plays off God as well, Cooley said, and since God “helps people” that’s where he got the idea of giving back to charity.

Although Cooley said it’s not much to begin with, he’ll at first send $1 of every item sold to charity, starting with cancer research at the IWK Health Centre. Prices are currently set at $30 per shirt, and $35 per hat which features 2017 in Roman numerals.

In later months, Cooley said the groups could include anything from LGBTQ non-profits to the SPCA.

Although Cooley said he’s started out with just 12 shirts, he’s already gotten a lot of interest on social media and will bring more to the Sunday market at the Halifax Forum.