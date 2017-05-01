Man fights off his two attackers during assault in Dartmouth
Police say the victim was leaving a residence when two young people started fighting with him.
Police are looking for two young men who assaulted someone in Dartmouth.
Halifax Regional Police say at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, a 50-year-old man was assaulted on Joseph Young Street by two people as he left a residence.
As the three struggled, police say one of the suspects tried to get a knife from the victim, which he had hidden in his clothing.
The victim fought off his two attackers, police say, before they fled on foot.
One of the suspects is described as a white man in his early 20s, who was wearing blue jeans, a red coat with a hood and a red bandana over his face.
The other suspect is described as a black man, also in his early 20s, who was wearing a black ball hat, black hoodie and dark pants.