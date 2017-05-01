Man fights off his two attackers during assault in Dartmouth

Police are looking for two young men who assaulted someone in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police say at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, a 50-year-old man was assaulted on Joseph Young Street by two people as he left a residence.

As the three struggled, police say one of the suspects tried to get a knife from the victim, which he had hidden in his clothing.

The victim fought off his two attackers, police say, before they fled on foot.

One of the suspects is described as a white man in his early 20s, who was wearing blue jeans, a red coat with a hood and a red bandana over his face.