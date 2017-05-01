Halifax regional councillor won’t take leave as he takes a run at legislature

Coun. Matt Whitman said he sees no reason to take a leave of absence from his duties as a municipal councillor while campaigning for the Progressive Conservative Party in the lead-up to the May 30 provincial election.

Whitman, councillor for Hammonds Plains - St. Margarets, was asked about his decision by a local radio show host on Monday and briefly discussed the issue via Twitter.

“Incumbents don’t take a leave. Doing 2 jobs today. One pay Rick,” he tweeted.

Although he wouldn’t agree to a telephone interview with Metro Halifax, Whitman did respond via text message. He said residents in his district still needed representation and he would follow the rules “to a tee.”

“Not stepping down until I win. I'm still doing the job daily. Every day every evening and every weekend. I'm booked in meetings downtown at City Hall and with my residents in HRM 13 for the next 30 days,” he wrote in his text message on Monday afternoon.

“I'm not about to cancel my bookings & commitments to my residents. They're my priority. And the rules all point to me doing it this way. By the book and doing what's best for my residents. That's my priority. Always has been. Always will be. Even as MLA.”

Whitman confirmed that while campaigning for the Conservatives, his councillor spending (discretionary funds, advertising) is frozen.

“He’s not breaking any rule, but that if I were the party who recruited him I might have given him some funding in order for him to take a leave and to avoid all this negative PR,” Coun. Tim Outhit said in an interview when asked his opinion of his colleague’s decision.

Whitman said councillors don’t have set Monday to Friday hours, and he’ll continue to work every evening and weekend.

“Councillors are allowed to have another job… I never have, but we are allowed. Sean Cleary is a professor at St. Mary's,” Whitman wrote.

“My other job this month is still listening to my residents about whatever issue they want to talk to me about…Whether that be green bins, potholes, ferries, taxes, buses, schools or hospitals.”